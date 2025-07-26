Jets Made One Of NFL's Best Moves, Per ESPN
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and needed to find someone to fill the vacant starting quarterback job.
It didn't take long for New York to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields when the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up and free agency kicked off.
Fields had a scare pretty quickly in training camp with a toe injury, but it seems like everything is going to be alright.
Fields is expected to be ready to roll for Week 1 and the response to him overall so far has been overwhelmingly positive. An example of this is the fact that ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked Fields' signing with the Jets as the No. 21 overall move of the entire offseason to this point.
"No. 21. Justin Fields, QB: Signed by New York Jets," Bowen said. "With new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, look for Fields to work in a pass game that is heavily schemed off play-action. Engstrand was the passing game coordinator last season with the Lions, who led the league with 204 play-action attempts.
"Fields would benefit from more defined reads in New York, with a play sheet that maximizes his dual-threat skills. In six starts with the Steelers last season, Fields completed 65.8% of his throws and rushed for 289 yards with five scores."
Jets fans got flashbacks to Rodgers getting hurt in his first game when Fields hurt his toe this week. But, he's okay and has a chance to have a big year.
