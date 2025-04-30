Jets Make Decision About 26-Year-Old Pro Bowler's Future
The New York Jets had a pretty great 2022 National Football League Draft class.
New York had three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and landed Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson II. Both Gardner and Johnson have been Pro Bowlers and Wilson is at that level of a player but just hasn't gottn the nod yet.
The Jets clearly had a great draft class and need to make official decisions whether or not to pick up fifth-year options for the trio by May 1st. It has been reported that the Jets were planning to pick up the options for all three. Johnson took to social media on Wednesday to share that his option has been officially picked up.
"Officially here for Year 5!! Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field," Johnson shared. "Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn’t be more true, I’ve barely scratched the surface. As always, yall will get everything I got. Go Jets."
It's not shocking that the Jets want to keep this guy around. He's just 26 years old and already has been a Pro Bowler in his three years. He only was able to play in two games in 2024 due to a torn Achilles tendon. But, he was one of the team's biggest difference-makers on defense in 2023. That year he logged 55 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.
