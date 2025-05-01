Jets Make NFL History With Three 2026 Decisions
Did New York Jets clearly love their 2022 NFL Draft class.
Teams have until May 1 to make decisions about fifth-year options for 2022 first-round picks. The Jets had three first-rounders that year in Sauce Gardner, Garrett Willson, and Jermaine Johnson II. The Jets clearly loved this trio and picked up all three of their fifth-year options on Wednesday.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared on Wednesday that the Jets are the first team in National Football League history to pick up three separate options for the same draft class.
"The Jets picked up all three officially of the players they drafted in the first round that year," Garafolo said. "Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson II...That is the first time, according to our guy Ben McWilliams. The first time since the fifth-year option was introduced back in 2011 with the new collective bargaining agreement, the first time a team picked up three there. The Joe Douglas era didn't end well there because of everything that was committed to Aaron Rodgers but this was an amazing draft class and it is something for Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn to work with moving forward."
Although it has been up and up-and-down few years for New York, clearly these three are part of the team’s future. Aaron Glenn is now in town as the head coach and already has been attempting to change the culture. No matter what changes they make, it’s clear that these three are sticking around.
More NFL: Jets Make Decision About 26-Year-Old Pro Bowler's Future