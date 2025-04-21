Jets Make Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Decision
The New York Jets are making a pretty big -- and easy -- decision.
The 2022 National Football League Draft was a pretty big one for the Jets, to say the least. New York had three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and selected Sauce Gardner at No. 4, Garrett Wilson at No. 10, and Jermaine Johnson II at No. 26.
The deadline is coming up for teams to make decisions on fifth-year options for first round picks from the 2022 draft class and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New York is exercising fifth-year options for all three.
"Jets are picking up the fifth-year options on each of their 2022 first-round picks, CB Sauce Gardner ($20.1 million), WR Garrett Wilson ($16.8M) and DE Jermaine Johnson ($13.4M)," Schefter said.
None of the three are very difficult decisions. Gardner is a two-time first-team All-Pro, Wilson became the first receiver in team history to rack up 1,000 or more yards in his first three years, and Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2023 before missing time in 2024.
All three of them are under contract now for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. There's been chatter about the possibility of Wilson and Gardner landing contract extensions this offseason. This doesn't preclude either from landing a new, long-term deal, but it is an obvious and easy step. The Jets clearly made the right moves bringing the trio to town and they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
