Jets Make Smart Last-Minute Trade, Sending 3x Super Bowl Champ Back To Chiefs
The New York Jets-Derrick Nnadi partnership didn't exactly get off the ground.
New York signed Nnadi, the seven-year veteran defensive tackle, to a one-year deal in March. The three-time Super Bowl champion had spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs until landing with the Jets.
However, Nnadi's odds to make the initial 53-man roster weren't looking great after New York made trades to acquire fellow defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs earlier this week. So they wisely made a swap before potentially being forced to cut him.
Jets send Derrick Nnadi back to Chiefs
On Sunday, the Jets traded Nnadi back to the Chiefs, as reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. New York will also send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027 to Kansas City and receive a conditional sixth-round pick in 2027.
Nnadi, 29, appeared in all 17 of the Chiefs' games in each of the last four seasons. He only got one start last year, though, playing 20% of the team's defensive snaps and failing to record either a sack or a tackle for loss.
According to Adam La Rose of Pro Football Rumors, the Jets will eat a $168 thousand dead cap hit and gain $1.03 million in cap space by trading Nnadi. The money is minimal, but at the end of the day, it's still a good bit of business for New York.
Every draft pick can help a team trying to rebuild, and Nnadi probably wasn't going to be the difference between making the playoffs and missing out this year. Considering they essentially replaced him on the depth chart with their trades for Phillips and Briggs, getting any value in exchange for his sunk-cost contract was smart.
Kudos to general manager Darren Mougey for waving the white flag on the contract he handed out in March if he didn't think Nnadi was going to fit with the Week 1 roster. Nnadi's Jets tenure might never get remembered, but there's always a chance that the sixth-round lottery ticket could cash in.
More NFL: Jets, Vikings Complete Trade Bringing 7-Year Veteran DT To New York