Jets Making Critical Offensive Line Change Against Steelers
Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets have kept their roster adjustments pretty close to the vest ahead of Sunday’s battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Media members (and the Steelers, surely) have been wondering what New York’s offensive line will look like now that Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season. Well, an answer arrived on Sunday morning.
The Jets are moving Joe Tippmann to guard (for now)
Offseason acquisition Josh Myers has suddenly become an indispensable player for the Jets, with Vera-Tucker sidelined. Myers is a natural center with years of experience playing for the Green Bay Packers, and he’s proved durable.
He’s no Joe Tippmann, though, and many were wondering how Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand would decide to organize Tippmann, Myers, and the rest of the O-line for Week 1. No one would have been too surprised to see the Jets stick with Tippmann in the starting center role and have Myers play out of position at guard.
As it turns out, per SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are moving Tippmann to guard and will have Myers start at center.
“Sources: The #Jets will start Josh Meyers at center and Joe Tippmann at guard today as they work to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker,” Hughes reported on Sunday morning.
It’ll be fascinating to see how Tippmann and Myers each adjust to roles that they didn’t necessarily see coming until Vera-Tucker went down. Perhaps Glenn and Co. were thinking that Myers shouldn’t have an adjustment period at all — other than the fact that he’ll be starting in a game he didn’t expect to — whereas Tippmann, being the more talented of the two linemen, will be better equipped to handle the adjustments that come with moving over to guard.
It will be paramount for Myers, Tippmann, and the rest of Gang Green’s line to protect Justin Fields on Sunday. Moreover, the line will be crucial in enabling New York’s potent rushing attack, which promises to feature heavily.
Will Engstrand make the necessary changes on the fly if his line isn't responding the way it should? How will the Steelers change their game plan, now knowing how Myers and Tippmann will be situated? And we haven't even mentioned Aaron Rodgers yet.
The season is here! Game on!
