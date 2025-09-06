Should Jets Pull This Prank On Aaron Rodgers Before Steelers Game?
Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers battle is less than 24 hours away, and the tension is rising to an uncomfortable level. Aaron Rodgers is seeking revenge on Aaron Glenn and the new-look Jets for discarding him. Justin Fields harbors similar sentiments about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.
All of the excitement and nervousness normally attached to Week 1 is here, but it’s heavier for this matchup. Glenn is desperate to turn a Jets franchise around that hasn’t sniffed the postseason in 14 years, and it all starts with this game. MetLife Stadium will be exploding with adrenaline and anxiety.
It sounds like a situation begging for some comic relief.
Jets have the chance to do something hilarious to Aaron Rodgers
Let’s get real. While the “revenge narratives” described above are juicy and irresistible when it comes to generating fan intrigue (hey, the NFL scheduled this game for a reason, right?), the whole Rodgers-Jets saga could use a little levity.
There’s also a competitive disadvantage to the Jets facing a bloodthirsty Rodgers. Generally speaking, you don’t want to anger a Hall of Fame quarterback, especially when your secondary is still getting to know each other.
What if Glenn and the Jets reached into their bag of mind games and decided to punk Rodgers in a playful way before the game even started?
Remember when Rodgers hilariously ran onto the Week 1 field two Septembers ago, carrying an American Flag like a member of the Avengers, only to tear his Achilles minutes later?
Not to make light of Rodgers’ injury — which was a negative for everyone — but now that Rodgers is healthy and thriving, we’re in safe territory to laugh at the irony of his flag-bearing spectacle, which seemed to signal that the Jets were going to go 20-0 that year and win the Super Bowl by 50 points.
Aaron Glenn should re-interpret Aaron Rodgers' iconic flag entrance
It would be a genius stroke of both irony and humor — not to mention a subtle nod of respect to Rodgers — if someone prominent on the Jets sprinted onto the field on Sunday holding a flag, the same way Rodgers did 24 months ago.
Since this doesn’t feel like something Justin Fields would be interested in, let’s say it was Glenn. And let’s also say that it was a Jets flag, instead of an American flag, so that we aren't wading into the waters of Rodgers honoring 9/11 during his stunt, which should be left alone as the awesome show of patriotism that it was.
Just picture it: the Jets are storming onto the field at MetLife with the crowd roaring under the sun. Glenn is leading the charge like a Roman general, holding a shimmering Jets flag and smiling from ear to ear as a glorious new era begins for Gang Green.
If you’re Rodgers, you’d have to laugh. And that’s why this would be the perfect prank to disarm the 41-year-old just before he begins his first drive.
