Jets Strike Gold With Justin Fields Weapon Of Future
The New York Jets have had a near-perfect draft so far.
New York struck gold on Thursday night as it fortified the offensive line with Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. As the draft approached, there was plenty of chatter about how the Jets needed to address the offensive line and tight end room.
Membou checked the offensive line box and now New York is adding its tight end of the future in Mason Taylor out of LSU with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the draft on Friday night. Taylor interestingly enough is the son of Hall of Famer and former Jet Jason Taylor, as shared on social media by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"At 42, the #Jets select LSU TE Mason Taylor, son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor," Cimini said. "Mason was only 6 when his dad played for the Jets in 2010. Solid choice for the Jets."
Taylor had the best year of his college career in 2024 with 55 catches, 546 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 12 games played. He was ranked as the No. 4 tight end in this draft class by ESPN.
"Taylor is the first 100-reception, 1,000-yard tight end in LSU history," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He catches the ball in stride and hits his top-end speed quickly. He can make defenders miss and break tackles when he gets into space. He provides the quarterback with a big target working against zone looks and has the tools to develop into an effective route runner.
"Taylor has big hands and makes contested catches. He is a competitive blocker who walls off defenders in space, has the frame to develop into an effective in-line blocker and fights to hold his ground in pass protection."
ESPN's Matt Miller even listed three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz as a pro comp for Miller.
Justin Fields has shown throughout his young career that he likes throwing to the tight end -- and he's really good at it. Now, the Jets have their tight end of the future in Taylor.