Jets' Mega-Talented Weapon Linked To Packers In Alarming Trade Buzz
Could one of the New York Jets’ most talented offensive players be traded this offseason?
The last thing the Jets want to do to begin the Aaron Glenn era is start trading away their best players, but on the other hand, if anyone’s not buying into Glenn’s team culture, they need to leave.
From the sound of it, 24-year-old stud receiver Garrett Wilson might be the odd man out in New York.
Wilson was demoted to WR2 last season upon the arrival of Davante Adams, and according to reports, Wilson might feel sour about Adams’ buddy Aaron Rodgers returning to the Jets in 2025, the possibility of which appears to be increasing.
Ironically, if Wilson were to request a trade, he could end up as the No. 1 option for the quarterback who replaced Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.
On Sunday, Lombardi Ave’s Freddie Boston discussed the chances of a Wilson-to-Packers trade.
“Aaron Rodgers' future could determine whether (Wilson to Green Bay) is a realistic possibility,” Boston said. “The Jets have a new head coach and general manager, who must decide whether they want Rodgers back in 2025. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes there's a possibility Wilson will request a trade if the Jets retain Rodgers for another season.”
“Wilson only has one year remaining on his rookie contract (although the Jets can pick up his fifth-year option). If new general manager Darren Mougey wants to acquire a premium pick for a potential rebuild or their Rodgers successor, trading Wilson could help achieve that.”
“Green Bay may need to part ways with its first-round pick, but for a rising star who could become Jordan Love's WR1, why not?”
“Wilson would undoubtedly become Love's top target, where he could reach another stratosphere and compete for All-Pro honors.”
It’s hard to imagine Glenn and new Jets GM Darren Mougey signing off on the idea of losing a young receiver who has done nothing but produce. Wilson has registered three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career, and he also hasn’t missed a game yet.
From Green Bay’s perspective, if it could somehow pull off a deal for Wilson, doing so could have Super Bowl implications, according to Boston.
“We haven't yet seen (Packers GM Brian) Gutekunst ... make a big trade for a veteran,” Boston said. “He has traded away star players, including Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but the Packers usually avoid burning premium draft picks for veteran players.”
“There's a time and a place. Acquiring a star player via trade can elevate a team into the Super Bowl stratosphere. A.J. Brown immediately helped the Philadelphia Eagles, while Matthew Stafford helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl.”
Could Wilson become that missing piece for Green Bay, or will New York hold onto him?
The Jets selected Wilson out of Ohio State with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story