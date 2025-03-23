Jets Might Draft 'Weapon' From Alabama To Learn Under Justin Fields
If you think the New York Jets won’t select a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, think again.
Yes, New York just signed its new starting QB, 26-year-old Justin Fields, to a two-year, $40 million deal.
But despite his clear talent and tantalizing upside, Fields isn’t a proven winner, at least not at the pro level. Fields is 14-30 as a starter in his career.
Gang Green’s new head coach Aaron Glenn is focused on winning, and winning now, which means that Fields better deliver. Glenn and Jets GM Darren Mougey love what they have in Fields (they wouldn’t have signed him if they didn’t), but they’re also smart enough to acquire some insurance at the position.
35-year-old Tyrod Taylor is an ideal backup to have on the roster based on his vast experience, but Taylor is getting up there in age and also becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Case in point — the Jets could use some younger depth at QB, and the draft is where they’ll be looking for it.
Selecting a quarterback at No. 7 overall seems highly unlikely given the fact that Cam Ward and (probably) Shedeur Sanders will be off the board, although The Ringer’s Todd McShay has floated the possibility that New York goes against the grain and grabs Ole Miss gunslinger Jaxson Dart at No. 7.
The more plausible outcome for New York is to take a QB in a later round, which, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, matches the Jets up with a stud hailing from Alabama.
“Signing Fields shouldn’t preclude them from drafting a quarterback, though Round 1 feels less likely now,” Rosenblatt wrote this week.
“Alabama’s Jalen Milroe would be an intriguing target on Day 2 considering his mobility could make him a weapon as soon as his rookie season while he develops as a passer behind Fields and (Tyrod) Taylor. Jets quarterbacks coach Charles London ran drills with Milroe at the combine.”
Milroe went 9-4 as the Crimson Tide’s starter in 2024. He threw for 2,844 yards with a completion percentage of 64.3.
Milroe, like Fields, is also a massive threat on the run. He rushed for 726 yards for ‘Bama in 2024 to go along with 20 rushing touchdowns.
