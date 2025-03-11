Jets Might Overpay For Chiefs' 28-Year-Old 'Enforcer' To Strengthen Defense
The New York Jets signed Andre Cisco on Monday, but that doesn’t mean they’re done shopping at the safety position.
According to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania, New York would still benefit from adding another type of safety to the depth chart, especially given the way that new head coach Aaron Glenn likes to play defense.
“Jets have a couple of back-end types at S in (Andre) Cisco & (Tony) Adams, but still need enforcer type,” Nania wrote on Tuesday.
“Should be key in this scheme; we know Glenn liked to play big nickel because he could trust (Brian) Branch in the box. Justin Reid is a good option but not much else left. Could be draft target.”
Reid, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, is projected to demand a three-year, $46.5 million deal.
Would Jets GM Darren Mougey be willing to pay that kind of money for Reid?
Reid, 28, is older than the players Mougey has been targeting in free agency. Cisco is 24. Jamien Sherwood, whom the Jets re-signed, is 25. Brandon Stephens is a bit closer to Reid at 27 years old.
Mougey’s clearly looking for guys in their mid-twenties to build around. If Reid was getting ready to sign his second contract, rather than his third, Mougey might have already signed the former Stanford Cardinal.
The fact that Reid is still floating around on the market shows that multiple teams (perhaps the Jets included) are wondering whether his price tag is worth it.
As Nania alluded to, it might be more prudent for Mougey to snag a safety in the draft who has the potential to become an "enforcer" for the Jets.
More NFL: Why Justin Fields Might Dictate How Jets Approach No. 7 Overall Pick