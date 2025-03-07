Jets Might Steal Super Bowl-Winning Cornerback From Lions: 'Top Fit'
Cornerback is a position of need for the New York Jets entering free agency and the draft.
Sauce Gardner will return in 2025, but he’s the only sure bet in that regard for Aaron Glenn’s squad.
The Jets are expected to lose D.J. Reed and have thus been linked to cheaper corners like Jourdan Lewis of the Dallas Cowboys.
When guessing which players the Jets could will bring in at corner, you have to keep a close eye on the Detroit Lions’ roster. The former Lions defensive coordinator Glenn is familiar with all of those guys and would know exactly which players provide the most value.
According to a new report from Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey, Lions vet Carlton Davis III could be in play for the Jets.
“The Lions traded for Davis last offseason, and he stepped into the role as the team's top cornerback until he broke his jaw in December against the Buffalo Bills,” Ramsey wrote.
“Davis, 28, looked like a natural fit in Glenn's aggressive defensive scheme predicated around playing man coverage.”
“The Jets already have a top corner in Detroit King alumnus Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, but corners D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols are set to become free agents. If the Jets want to target one of the top names in the cornerback free agent market as a replacement, Davis' familiarity with Glenn makes him a top fit.”
The question is, can the Jets afford Davis given their multitude of personnel needs elsewhere on the field?
Spotrac places Davis’s market value at $13.8 million per year, which would set him up for something like a three-year, $41.3 million deal.
That seems expensive for a team with so many holes on the roster, but if Glenn is convinced Davis would be an excellent fit, Mougey might feel inclined to make it happen.
Davis won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, so he'd also bring with him championship experience.
