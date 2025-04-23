Jets Might Trade 'Expendable' Running Back; Cowboys Listed As Destination
The New York Jets are well-positioned to trade their starting running back on draft day, a new report claims.
The 2025 NFL draft is about 24 hours away, and on Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released a new piece entitled, “A 2025 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team”. For the Jets, Knox somewhat surprisingly discussed a potential trade involving New York’s 23-year-old running back.
“The New York Jets could be in the mix for Ashton Jeanty at No. 7, which would likely make current starting running back Breece Hall expendable,” Knox wrote.
“Hall is entering the final year of his rookie deal and might give the Jets more value in a trade than as a part-time player on an expiring contract. The challenge, of course, would be finding a viable trade partner during a draft loaded with running backs.”
“The Cowboys might be a team interested in acquiring the veteran. … Hall would instantly become the headliner of a committee that also includes Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.”
Hall is making $3.4 million this year before becoming a free agent next offseason (per Spotrac).
The former No. 36 overall pick rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns last season for Gang Green.
Are the Jets truly interested in trading Hall and missing out on his prime years? Time will tell just how accurate Knox’s assessment is regarding Hall’s place among New York’s depth chart priorities.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Select Michigan Star At No. 7 By Top NFL Insider