Jets Country

Jets Might Trade 'Expendable' Running Back; Cowboys Listed As Destination

Is New York gearing up for a big draft day trade?

Colin Keane

Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) talks to running back Braelon Allen (0) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) talks to running back Braelon Allen (0) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are well-positioned to trade their starting running back on draft day, a new report claims.

The 2025 NFL draft is about 24 hours away, and on Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released a new piece entitled, “A 2025 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team”. For the Jets, Knox somewhat surprisingly discussed a potential trade involving New York’s 23-year-old running back.

“The New York Jets could be in the mix for Ashton Jeanty at No. 7, which would likely make current starting running back Breece Hall expendable,” Knox wrote.

“Hall is entering the final year of his rookie deal and might give the Jets more value in a trade than as a part-time player on an expiring contract. The challenge, of course, would be finding a viable trade partner during a draft loaded with running backs.”

“The Cowboys might be a team interested in acquiring the veteran. … Hall would instantly become the headliner of a committee that also includes Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.”

Hall is making $3.4 million this year before becoming a free agent next offseason (per Spotrac).

The former No. 36 overall pick rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns last season for Gang Green.

Are the Jets truly interested in trading Hall and missing out on his prime years? Time will tell just how accurate Knox’s assessment is regarding Hall’s place among New York’s depth chart priorities.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Select Michigan Star At No. 7 By Top NFL Insider

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "New York Jets On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News