Jets Predicted To Select Michigan Star At No. 7 By Top NFL Insider
Who will be Aaron Glenn’s first draft pick as an NFL head coach?
The New York Jets’ leader has been lauded for his scouting abilities, and Glenn will get to show off that talent in two days when the NFL draft kicks off.
Glenn and Jets general manager Darren Mougey are the two men operating the controls of New York’s roster construction, and the pair has already done a lot of good work to carve out a brand new era for the Jets. That started with promptly cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers back in February and shifting to a focus on acquiring or re-signing young talent (including Justin Fields).
Now, Glenn and Mougey face their biggest challenge of the offseason — the draft — and it’s a test they must pass to ensure that a fair amount of New York’s roster holes are filled.
The most intriguing question, of course, revolves around who the Jets will select at No. 7 overall.
On Tuesday, ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter hinted at what direction New York will take during a new episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast.
“First pick of the Aaron Glenn regime,” Schefter said. “I think it’s a player that helps define his regime. I would think it would be on the defensive side of the football. It would be interesting if Mason Graham slid to number seven and the New York Jets.”
Graham, 21, is an elite defensive tackle prospect out of Michigan. The six-foot-three, 296-pound stud racked up a slew of awards and honors for the Wolverines in his career including Rose Bowl Defensive MVP (2024), Unanimous All-American (2024), CFP national champion (2023), first-team All-Big Ten (2023, 2024), and Freshman All-American (2022).
If Schefter’s prediction holds and Graham is available at No. 7 for the Jets’ taking, New York would have the chance to add a guy Glenn can plug right into the starting defense in Week 1.
