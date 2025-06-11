Jets Minicamp Is Crucial For Young Offensive Tackle
The regular season is quickly approaching for the New York Jets and the rest of the NFL. With team minicamp, training camps, and the preseason coming up, there are a lot of players to watch around the league.
For the Jets, the biggest players to watch are the ones New York brought in this offseason. There are plenty of players to choose from, but a few fringe roster players stand out.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently noted offseason acquisition Chukwuma Okorafor as a player to watch during the Jets' minicamp this preseason.
"Okorafor was signed to a one-year contract back in March after the Jets lost Morgan Moses to the New England Patriots," Moffett wrote. "For now, he’ll be the swing tackle behind Olu Fashanu and first-round pick, Armand Membou. However, Okorafor’s history should not guarantee him a spot on this roster.
"He played poorly for both the Patriots and the Steelers and walked out on New England after getting benched during a game. Glenn has confidence that Okorafor has learned from his mistakes, but he's not an automatic lock to make this team and AG will not hesitate to cut him if old habits return."
Okorafor will be under heavy scrutiny during his time with the Jets. He's put together a disappointing NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots to this point. If he doesn't turn his play around, the Jets will comfortably sit him on the bench for the entire year.
There have also been issues with Okorafor's attitude in the past, specifically with the Patriots last season. If these issues continue with the Jets, it's tough to imagine he will survive the entire year on head coach Aaron Glenn's team.
More NFL: Jets Fan Favorite Defensive End Tabbed 'Player To Watch'