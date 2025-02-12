Jets Mock Draft: NY Projected To Trade Up For QB Of Future
The New York Jets clearly have a question at quarterback right now.
By now, you've probably heard that the New York Jets are reportedly planning to move on from Aaron Rodgers. He's a future Hall of Famer but it sounds like New York wants to go in a different direction. The Jets have veteran Tyrod Taylor under contract for the 2025 season. Will he be the team's starter?
That certainly could happen but the Jets also have a few months to figure something else out if they see fit. There will be options available in free agency and the NFL Draft will be here in April. With the Super Bowl behind us now, mock drafts have started popping up left and right.
The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the draft, but that likely won't be high enough to select the top two quarterback options in this draft class. NFL.com's Chad Reuter released a mock draft on Monday and projected that the Jets will select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 7 and then trade up for the possible quarterback of the future at No. 31 in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"No. 31 Projected trade with Kansas City Chiefs," Reuter said. "Multiple teams could be looking for a quarterback early in Round 2. To avoid the Friday night rush, the Jets trade up from Pick No. 42 overall in Round 2, sending that selection and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Chiefs. Dart's efficiency, smooth delivery, and above-average mobility for the position earn him the nod in this mock."
Dart finished the season with 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, six interceptions, and 495 rushing yards. The Jets could certainly do worse than Dart. Adding a high-end prospect like him with a veteran like Taylor could be a great plan.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers May Have Already Lost 1 Potential Suitor