Jets 'Most Underrated Player' Is In Contract Year
The New York Jets have made a specific effort to improve the offensive line and have done so mainly through the National Football League Draft.
Selecting Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is just another example of this. Last year, the Jets used the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Olumuyiwa Fashanu and that was even before Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were the team's decision-makers.
On top of this, Alijah Vera-Tucker was also taken in the first round by the Jets back in 2021. The Jets also took Mekhi Becton in the first round of the 2020 draft, but he's no longer in New York and is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Clearly, the Jets like drafting linemen in the first round.
A lot of the buzz of the offseason when it has come to the line has been about Membou and Fashanu. Vera-Tucker at one point seemed line the offensive lineman of the future for New York and now Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri called him New York's "most underrated player."
"New York Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker," Macri said. "Vera-Tucker hasn’t played more than 432 snaps in a season since his 2021 rookie year, which has led to some disappointment in the former 14th overall pick. But 2024 was Vera-Tucker’s best season yet.
"He played 15 games, earning a career-high 77.7 PFF overall grade and a career-high PFF pass-blocking (74.5). That mark as a pass blocker ranked 12th among qualifying guards in 2024 and aligns more closely with the expectations of a former top-15 pick."
The Jets picked up Vera-Tucker's club option for the 2025 season but there hasn't been any buzz about a possible extension at this time. Will he end up being a part of the future for Glenn and Mougey or will the 2025 campaign be his last in New York?