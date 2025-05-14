Justin Fields Reveals Why Jets Beat Out Steelers
As free agency approached in the National Football League, Justin Fields was a big-name guy to follow.
Fields is a former No. 11 overall pick in the NFL Draft and spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rumors circulated that the New York Jets were interested in bringing Fields to town, but there were also plenty of rumors that said Pittsburgh also wanted him back. Ultimately, Fields end up choosing the Jets.
So, why was that the case? He opened up about his decision on "The Offseason: Chapter 2" -- a documentary from the team -- and shared how head coach Aaron Glenn was integral in the decision as well as the fanbase.
"I'm definitely super excited to just be here," Fields said. "Meeting all of the new coaches and everybody around the building. Really just excited for a fresh start. We're ready to get to work. So, super excited. I chose the Jets because No. 1, AG. The kind of coach he is, how passionate he is about the game, and really just what he brings to the table. Changing the culture around here and wanting to win games and wanting to be great. He knows what it takes to build a team up from the ground up and really get them going. I think that's why AG is the right guy for the job.
"I'm definitely excited to play in the city for this fanbase. Of course I know all of the Jets fans out there are super passionate about this team and have been for a very long time. Winning here, it really doesn't get any better than that."
