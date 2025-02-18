Jets Named 'Best Team Fit' To Sign Chiefs 2-Time Super Bowl Champ
Over the last few weeks, there already has been a lot of speculation about the New York Jets' future.
New York made it known that the team is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Most of the chatter about the Jets has been about who the team is going to lose. While this is the case, free agency is just a few weeks away and New York surely will add pieces.
The National Football League negotiation period will begin on March 10th and free agents will be eligible to start officially signing on March 12th. We are under one month away from the action kicking off. Who could the Jets add?
ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the top free agents heading to the market with a "best team fit" for each one. The Jets could use reinforcements in the safety room and because of this, Bowen linked New York to Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
"Best team fit: New York Jets," Bowen said. "Under new coach Aaron Glenn, Reid could drop the hammer as a downhill tackler and interchangeable safety for the Jets. Thanks to his vision and field awareness, Reid had 261 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups over three years with the Chiefs. The Jets' 17 forced turnovers tied for 20th last season, so they need playmakers."
Reid is ranked as the No. 43 free agent on Bowen's list. He spent the last three years with the Chiefs and helped win two Super Bowls. Last season, he had two interceptions and 87 total tackles in 16 games. He's started 49 games for the Chiefs over the last three years and was a starter for the Houston Texans for four years before that.
At this point, it's a little early to predict where players will land, but this would be a pretty good move for the Jets.
