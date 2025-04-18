Jets Named Team To Watch For 'Prolific' Quarterback
The quarterback position obviously isn't a big need for the New York Jets after their offseason signing of Justin Fields.
New York opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers which led to questions about the long-term future of the positon for the Jets. The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. He's just 26 years old and was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft.
He has all of the upside in the world. He's only signed for two years, but if all goes well, maybe he could be an option to stick around much longer than that. We'll see what happens. But, the upcoming National Football League Draft could be another outlet to bring a signal-caller to town to add more depth to the room.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared a column on Wednesday with insight on things going on across the league ahead of the draft and said Syrcause quarterback Kyle McCord "could be in the mix" for the Jets.
"Keep a close eye on Syracuse's Kyle McCord, as well," Schultz said. "The nation's most prolific passer last season — he bested all of Donovan McNabb's single-season school records — possesses prototypical NFL size at 6-3, 218 pounds, and is generally viewed in higher regard by teams than most draft analysts (and certainly most fans)...
"The Jets and (Pittsburgh Steelers) — regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers signs — will be looking to draft a quarterback. McCord could be in the mix for either club."
McCord had a pretty insane 2024 season. The young quarterback appeared in 13 games and racked up 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. He averaged 367.6 passing yards per game. That's pretty wild. It wouldn't hurt to add him to the quarterback room as an option behind Fields.
