Jets New Playmaker Already Compared To Eagles Star
The New York Jets have been looking to improve the tight end position and did just that on Friday night.
New York used the No. 42 overall pick to select tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU, as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets select at No. 42 Mason Taylor, a tight end from LSU... and Jason Taylor's son lands with NYJ," Rapoport said.
Taylor entered the draft as one of the highest-ranked tight ends in the draft class. He shined at the NFL Combine and earned an overall score of 80 -- good for fourth among tight ends. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected that he would be selected in the second round and compared him to Philadelphia Eagles star Dallas Goedert.
"Draft Projection: Round 2," Zierlein said. "NFL Comparison: Dallas Goedert. Overview
Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines. With just three seasons under Taylor’s belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame. He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time.
"He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him. His game needs polish, but Taylor has the ability to become a higher-volume target for a team looking to upgrade at the 'F' tight end spot."
If he can have anywhere near the career Goedert has had to this point, Justin Fields and the Jets are going to be alright at the position for a long time.
