Jets News: Could NY Land Superstar After Bombshell?
The New York Jets have one of the top overall wide receivers in football in Garrett Wilson.
There have been some questions about the Jets’ No. 2 wide receiver spot. Right now, the Jets have over $29 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. It has been reported that Josh Reynolds has separated himself throughout camp and OTAs as the team's No. 2 receiver. Beyond him, the Jets have Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, and Malachi Corley in the receiver room among others.
It would be a surprise to see New York make a big move at this point in the offseason. But, there is a superstar potentially worth watching, though. One team to keep an eye on right now is the Washington Commanders. On Thursday, Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me," Schultz shared.
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up on the report.
"Terry McLaurin requested a trade, as Jordan Schultz also reported," Schefter said. "There have been teams that have contemplated making a move for disgruntled WR Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders have had no interest in moving on from him."
If the Commanders' tune shifts and McLaurin becomes available on the trade block, he's the type of player you go all in for. The Jets went out and acquired Davante Adams last season, but he's roughly three years older. McLaurin is a star and should be monitored closely moving forward.
More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Named NFL's No. 2 Wild Card By CBS