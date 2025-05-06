Jets News: What New York Is Getting With All-American
The New York Jets have had some questions at the safety position over the last few years.
New York has attempted to bolster the position with a few guys this offseason. The Jets went out and signed 25-year-old safety Andre Cisco after spending four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and also took former Alabama safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
So, what are the Jets getting with the 23-year-old?
His former coach at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, thinks the Jets may have gotten a steal, as shared by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
"Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore could become one of the better mid-round value selections, as he went late in the fourth round to the New York Jets," Rittenberg said. "Moore had some turbulent moments last season but still earned second-team AP All-American honors.
"His position flex -- he played in the nickel position at times earlier in his career and then obviously moved back to safety for us -- so he's been a part of a lot of meetings and learned a lot of defense," DeBoer said. "He plays with an intensity, and it's not just on game day. He brings it every day."
He earned some pretty high honors last year while playing on one of the best college football teams in the country. Moore finished the season with two interceptions, one sack, three tackles for loss, 70 total tackles, and eight passes defended in 12 games. At the very least, the Jets have some interesting talent at safety now in Moore and Cisco.
