Jets News: What’s Big Question Facing NY Now?
There's a lot to like about the New York Jets right now despite some doom-and-gloom across social media over the last few days.
Training camp is about to transition into the preseason with the Jets kicking off their action on Saturday, August 9th against the Green Bay Packers. That's going to be the first, real look at this franchise's plans for the 2025 season. Although we may not see the starters -- or at least not much of them -- we will get to see how this offense hypothetically is going to run. Plus, we'll get a look at some of the young guys fighting for spots on the 53-man roster.
Things are about to shift, but there's been a lot of negative noise this week. It's training camp and everything gets taken out of context in some way. New York, and new quarterback Justin Fields, had a rough stretch for a few days in the passing offense and that caused a stir on social media.
That's not all, though.
Will Jets QB Justin Fields find way to work things out before the regular season kicks off?
ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini shared a column and in one piece of it, he talked about the "biggest question" over the Jets right now and unsurprisingly, the passing offense was mentioned.
"Camp recap: What is the biggest question to answer for your team in preseason games? Can the Jets manufacture some semblance of a passing attack? Quarterback Justin Fields has struggled in most camp practices, appearing indecisive at times," Cimini said. "There is no rhythm, in part, because he tends to hold the ball too long. It's not all his fault, though. Other than Garrett Wilson, they don't have a reliable playmaker on the perimeter. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is supposed to have a key role, but he's out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain. Rookie wide receiver Arian Smith, ultra fast, is a player to watch in the preseason."
Fields -- and the Jets -- overall are learning a new system. And, on top of that, the Jets have what could be one of the top defenses in football this season. There's surely going to be growing pains and even some rough practices, probably. But, that ultimately should lead to better performances on Sundays when the action really starts in a few weeks. No need for concern, yet.
