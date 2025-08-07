Jets-Seahawks Blockbuster Among Worst Trades In NFL History
The New York Jets have had a solid offseason to this point uncharacteristic to what the team has done in recent years.
New York surely entered the offseason with plenty of questions in front of them. Who would take over as head coach? What about general manager? Who has the heart to make a decision about Aaron Rodgers? And many more like this.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey came in to be the team's head coach and general manager and got to work immediately. Those tough questions -- like Rodgers' future or Davante Adams -- were sorted out pretty much right away. Since then, the offseason hasn't been full of star-studded decisions or additions. The Jets have gone back to basics, and have been quiet to the media in the process. It's a new era in town and it looks different already.
While this is the case, outside of training camp practices, we're at a point in the offseason in which things are somewhat quiet. Because of this, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin shared a column highlighting the 12-worst trades in the National Football League since 2000.
Jets trade: Did New York make the right call?
New York happened to land on the list, but not by its own fault. At No. 6 on Dubin's list was the deal between the Jets and the Seattle Seahawks that sent All-Pro Jamal Adams to Seattle.
"No. 6. Jamal Adams to the Seahawks," Dubin said. "Adams was an excellent but somewhat limited player during his three years with the Jets, emerging as a powerful box safety who could defend the run, blitz and hit anything that moved within the 10-yard area of the line of scrimmage. He made two Pro Bowls and one appearance each on the All-Pro First Team and Second Team, though, and the Seahawks ponied up first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, along with a 2021 third-round pick, for Adams and a fourth-rounder in 2022.
"Adams had a 9.5-sack season as essentially a blitzing linebacker during his first year in Seattle, but his effectiveness quickly waned and the contract the Seahawks handed him in conjunction with the deal looked like an albatross. It doesn't help that two of the picks that they gave up became Christian Darrisaw (the Jets traded that pick to the Vikings) and Garrett Wilson, either."
The deal came at a complicated time, but New York made out like a bandit. Seattle, on the other hand, likely would take it back.