Jets Next Deal? Former First-Rounder Labeled 'Top Priority'
The New York Jets solidified their core by signing long-term extensions for cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson this week.
These deals mark a significant step for first-year general manager Darren Mougey, who has prioritized locking in cornerstone talent. However, with nearly a dozen key players approaching free agency in 2026, including guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, guard John Simpson, running back Breece Hall, and linebacker Quincy Williams, critical decisions loom.
Due to salary cap constraints, retaining all these players is unlikely.
According to Jets X-Factor’s Stefan Stelling, Mougey will likely focus on Vera-Tucker first. “Vera-Tucker is likely the top priority,” Stelling wrote. “Of the group, he is the youngest, offers the most versatility, and has the strongest reputation.”
Vera-Tucker, 26, was New York’s No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s started 43 games for the Jets in four seasons.
Stelling suggested that Simpson could also stay, potentially at a lower cost, given the team's affordable rookie contracts at other offensive line positions. Williams, however, faces challenges due to his age (30 by 2026) and the team's recent investment in linebacker Jamien Sherwood. Hall’s future is uncertain after a less impactful season, and with two younger backs now in the fray (Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis).
Mougey’s early success, showcased by the $295 million in extensions for Wilson, Gardner, and Sherwood, signals a commitment to rewarding performance. Perhaps Mougey will wait and see how Vera-Tucker plays during the 2025 season before offering another payday. Vera-Tucker, for one, hasn’t been a model of durability thus far in his career.
Mougey’s done an excellent job with extensions thus far. After the 2025 season, he’ll have decisions to make about extensions for Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, as well as plenty of imminent free agency situations.
