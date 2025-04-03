Jets Urged To Swing Blockbuster Trade Involving Shedeur Sanders, No. 7 Draft Pick
The quarterbacks usually dictate how the first round of an NFL Draft plays out, and this year likely won't be any different.
The New York Jets have the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 draft, and because they signed Justin Fields in free agency, it's unlikely they'll be targeting a quarterback for themselves.
But if one of the top two signal-callers in this draft cycle falls, perhaps the Jets will seize an opportunity to stockpile their draft pick reserves.
It seems as though Cam Ward of Miami will be the Tennessee Titans' selection with the number-one overall pick, though things could obviously still change. But Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the consensus QB2 in this draft, is in a much more fluid position.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport urged the Jets to trade the seventh pick to a team interested in Sanders if the 23-year-old is still on the board when New York is on the clock later this month.
"A major deal would involve a Sanders slide followed by a team willing to spend to get the draft’s No. 2 quarterback," Davenport wrote. "But even a slide back just a handful of spots could be interesting if it nets the team a Day 2 pick.
"There's a tier of prospects like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Missouri tackle Armand Membou and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden who could all be solid fits in the Big Apple."
Though there wouldn't seem to be a ton of teams drafting behind the Saints looking for a rookie quarterback, there's always room for a draft surprise. Just ask the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted Michael Penix eighth overall last season weeks after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency.
This year's NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay from Apr. 24-26. We'll find out at that time whether the Jets have any such trades up their sleeves, or if they'll stand pat and draft the best player on the board when their name is called.
