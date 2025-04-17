Jets Country

Jets' No. 7 Pick Could 'Change Direction Of 2025 NFL Draft'

One NFL writer thinks the No. 7 pick will be pivotal.

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets President, Hymie Elhai, owner, Woody Johnson, general manager, Darren Mougey, head coach, Aaron Glenn and vice chairman, Christopher Johnson, pose for a photograph, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park.
New York Jets President, Hymie Elhai, owner, Woody Johnson, general manager, Darren Mougey, head coach, Aaron Glenn and vice chairman, Christopher Johnson, pose for a photograph, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason. It's come with the decision to cut Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams followed by the huge signing of Justin Fields and much more.

Now, the Jets have the NFL Draft to continue making their team better this offseason as they look to build a roster around Fields.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently suggested the Jets' first round draft pick could change the direction of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Even after signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, the new Jets regime could opt to select a young passer like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart with the seventh pick," Reuter wrote. "The franchise has struggled finding a long-term solution at the position, so owner Woody Johnson might sign off on acquiring a rookie to supplement the Fields addition.

"If the Jets are bullish enough on their new 26-year-old quarterback to attack a different position in the top 10, then Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn will have a host of interesting prospects to choose from, potentially including OT Armand Membou, TE Tyler Warren and LB/edge hybrid Jalon Walker."

While Reuter seems to focus on the Jets and who they could select with that pick, the main reason this selection could change the course of the league is the fact that it will likely determine where Shedeur Sanders is drafted.

Sanders will likely fall to the Jets at pick No. 7 and then what? The Jets can select him, but that's unlikely. The Jets can select a player like Tyler Warren or Armand Membou, as noted by Reuter. Or the Jets could trade the pick to a team that wants to trade up for Sanders.

This pick holds so much power in determining Sanders' future in the NFL.

More NFL: Shocking NFC Powerhouse Linked To Draft Day Trade With Jets

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News