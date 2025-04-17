Jets' No. 7 Pick Could 'Change Direction Of 2025 NFL Draft'
The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason. It's come with the decision to cut Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams followed by the huge signing of Justin Fields and much more.
Now, the Jets have the NFL Draft to continue making their team better this offseason as they look to build a roster around Fields.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently suggested the Jets' first round draft pick could change the direction of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Even after signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, the new Jets regime could opt to select a young passer like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart with the seventh pick," Reuter wrote. "The franchise has struggled finding a long-term solution at the position, so owner Woody Johnson might sign off on acquiring a rookie to supplement the Fields addition.
"If the Jets are bullish enough on their new 26-year-old quarterback to attack a different position in the top 10, then Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn will have a host of interesting prospects to choose from, potentially including OT Armand Membou, TE Tyler Warren and LB/edge hybrid Jalon Walker."
While Reuter seems to focus on the Jets and who they could select with that pick, the main reason this selection could change the course of the league is the fact that it will likely determine where Shedeur Sanders is drafted.
Sanders will likely fall to the Jets at pick No. 7 and then what? The Jets can select him, but that's unlikely. The Jets can select a player like Tyler Warren or Armand Membou, as noted by Reuter. Or the Jets could trade the pick to a team that wants to trade up for Sanders.
This pick holds so much power in determining Sanders' future in the NFL.
More NFL: Shocking NFC Powerhouse Linked To Draft Day Trade With Jets