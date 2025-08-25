Jets' Offensive Playmaker Called 'Biggest Loser' Of Preseason
The New York Jets don't have too many weapons on offense, but their team is still quite talented. They're likely going to be in the market for more playmakers all season, especially after a few of their offensive stars had underwhelming preseason performances.
As New York cuts down to 53 players and looks to build its roster, there are a few names who could still be cut.
Jason Kandel of The Jet Press recently called tight end Jeremy Ruckert the biggest loser of the Jets' preseason and suggested he could be cut or moved in the coming weeks.
Jets could move on from Jeremy Ruckert in coming weeks
"It’s telling that even in a tight end room this thin, Ruckert has struggled to make his mark. In two NFL seasons, he has caught just 35 receptions for 264 yards and has yet to develop into anything beyond a rotational tight end. It’s gotten so bad to the point that Ruckert could be headed for a new destination in just a few days' time," Kandel wrote. "Both free-agent acquisition Stone Smartt and hybrid fullback Andrew Beck have outplayed the veteran tight end, and Beck has already established himself as a better blocker than Ruckert. It's all crashing down for a player who sat atop the team's first unofficial depth chart just a few weeks ago.
He had ample opportunity to make an impact on the new staff, but has fallen flat. In three preseason games, Ruckert hauled in just two passes for eight yards while both of his competition showed more flashes in Tanner Engstrand’s tight end-friendly system. His stock has dropped dramatically this offseason, and while there’s still a real chance he remains a Jet come Week 1, nobody would be surprised if the team opts to cut their losses as a new era is ushered in at MetLife Stadium."
Ruckert has struggled quite a bit in training camp and the preseason. Pair that with the minimal production he's had in the NFL to this point, and he seems like a potential cut candidate for New York moving forward.
But the young tight end has one thing going for him: he was a college teammate of quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields didn't throw to Ruckert too often in college because of his incredibly talented wide receivers, but he did use the big tight end in the red zone. As Fields adjusts with the Jets, there's a chance he could save Ruckert's career by using him as his favorite red zone target.
