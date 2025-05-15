Jets Official Schedule: 3 Most-Anticipated 2025 Matchups
The New York Jets' 2025 schedule has been released and it's certainly interesting.
New York certainly is going to look different. Last year, the big excitement heading into the 2024 season was the fact that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be healthy and make his return to the field. There were high hopes but after a 5-12 season, things are completely different now.
Rodgers is gone and Justin Fields is now the team's starting quarterback. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over as the team's head coach and general manager. The roster is young and exciting and should be better in 2025 than it was in 2024.
Now, we know what the schedule is going to look like as New York officially dropped it on Wednesday night:
Here are the three most-anticipated games on the calendar for New York:
Week 1 - New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium
This one is pretty obvious. It will be Fields' first game under center for the Jets and Glenn's first as head coach. On top of this, it could bring Rodgers back to town if he does end up signing with the Steelers like rumors have pointed to. It will also give Fields a chance at revenge after spending the 2024 season in Pittsburgh.
Week 6 - New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Jets are going across the pond once again. New York will travel to London, England to take on the Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets and Broncos are familiar foes and the fact that this is an international matchup only amplifies the excitement.
Week 11 - New York Jets vs. New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium
The Jets and Patriots will face off for the first time in the 2025 season in Week 11. This will be New York's lone game on Thursday night and will be the team's first matchup between Fields and Drake Maye. Any game vs. the Patriots brings hype, but this will be primetime.