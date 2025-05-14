Jets-Steelers Both Have Chance At Revenge In 2025
The New York Jets' Week 1 matchup has reportedly been shared.
It has been reported that the Jets will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action at MetLife Stadium. This reported matchup has a chance to be the biggest revenge game of 2025, even though it will happen early on.
New York has quarterback Justin Fields in the fold and he's going to be the starter after spending the 2024 campaign with the Steelers. Pittsburgh still has a hole at quarterback but there has been a plethora of rumors linking the Steelers to former Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
All of the buzz of the offseason has linked Rodgers to Pittsburgh and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport even recently shared that it seems like his decision will come down to either the Steelers or retirement.
The Steelers acquired Fields last offseason but he only made six starts before Pittsburgh turned the job over to Russell Wilson. Fields was 4-2 over that span, but didn't make another start. Throughout the season, rumors came out of Pittsburgh that there were different opinions about the quarterback position. Some thought Wilson was the answer and others thought Fields should be the guy. There were rumors that Pittsburgh wanted to bring Fields back, but the Jets won the sweepstakes for him.
Rodgers and the Jets didn't end their partnership on a high note. The future Hall of Famer recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and talked about his exit from New York and didn't hold back. Clearly, there was some negative feelings there.
If he does end up signing with Pittsburgh, he'd return to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 for what could be a pretty wild matchup.