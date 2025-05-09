Jets Urged To Sign DE As 'Last Offseason Move'
The New York Jets have kept their plans under wraps this offseason so far but have done a good job adding talent to the organization.
Are they done making additions, though? Right now, the Jets have over $27 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron shared a column talking about "one last offseason move" for each team and urged the Jets to sign veteran defensive end Jonathan Bullard.
"New York Jets: Add a veteran presence to the interior defensive line," Cameron said. "Although the Jets added Byron Cowart, Jay Tufele and Derrick Nnadi to their interior defensive line, the group still lacks an experienced starter to slot next to Quinnen Williams. Undrafted free agent Leonard Taylor III put together a respectable first season, but there is uncertainty if he’s ready for a starting role.
"Splitting the job with a veteran such as Jonathan Bullard could alleviate those concerns, as Bullard’s 7.6 percent run-stop percentage would help the unit on early downs."
Bullard is 31 years old and is a nine-year National Football League veteran. He was selected with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Bullard spent the first three seasons of his career in Chicago and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings. He spent the last three years with the Vikings. Last year, he had one sack, 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in 17 games played.