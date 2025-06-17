Jets Offseason Ranked: How Executives View Shakeup
The New York Jets needed to make sweeping changes to the franchise after the last two seasons and certainly did so this offseason.
Right when the regular season came to an end, the Jets got to work interviewing head coach and general manager candidates. At the time, it felt like each passing day more and more candidates popped up as potential fits. The Jets' searches were thorough and resulted in Aaron Glenn taking over as head coach and Darren Mougey.
The praise has been pretty much positive ever since. We're in the honeymoon period. Who knows how the games will go, but things are positive in the franchise right now and it's been clear that Glenn specifically has already had a big impact on changing the culture around the franchise.
New York also made the seismic decision to move on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The decision must not have been easy, but the Jets made the choice quickly and then were focused on adding a new guy to take the mantle. Enter Justin Fields. The Jets landed the young playmaker shortly after free agency kicked off and since then the entire focus of the franchise has been trying to put him in the right spot.
There's a lot to be excited about with the Jets right now, and this isn't just from someone writing on a keyboard. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which scouts and executives picked their favorite moves of the offseason. The additions of Glenn and Fields were on the list.
"Jets bring in tandem of Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields," Fowler said. "Several head coaching hires were lauded in league circles -- most notably Ben Johnson to the Bears and Mike Vrabel to the Patriots -- but the selection of Glenn in New York resonates, too. And Fields is considered by some as an ideal match for Glenn's efforts to instill toughness in Florham Park.
"A defensive head coach is going to run the ball with Breece Hall and a dangerous weapon to complement the offense in Fields," an NFL coordinator said. "AG will help the defense be even better, too."
There's a lot to be excited about. Unfortunately, the season is still nearly three months from kicking off.