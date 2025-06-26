Jets ‘Outstanding’ Rookie Shares Goal For 2025 Season
There’s a lot to like about this New York Jets rookie class.
New York started off the Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey era by taking Armand Membou with their first draft selection as the franchise’s head coach and general manager. The Jets followed up by taking tight end Mason Taylor in the second round, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas the third round, receiver Arian Smith in the fourth round, safety Malachi Moore in the fourth round, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa in the fifth round, and EDGE Tyler Baron in the fifth round.
The Jets’ draft class has earned high grades, but we won’t truly see what the team has until training camp, preseason games, and ultimately the regular season.
One guy who is expected to play a big role in 2025 is Taylor. If he plays his cards right, there’s a chance he could be the No. 2 pass-catcher on the team quickly after Garrett Wilson quickly.
Taylor has impressed many since the draft ended but it sounds like he isn’t satisfied. He shared what he’s trying to improve on, shared by Jets team reporter Susanna Weir.
"I think just going back to the fundamentals -- that's in the run game, the footwork, the hand placement, leverage -- all the little things, that kind of separates yourself in the NFL," Taylor said. "So, me critiquing, then trying to perfect that and be a full tight end is the biggest thing for me right now...
"I mean, these coaches know what they're talking about," Taylor said. "They're here for a reason and (I'm) just kind of taking coaching from everyone and blending it into who I am. That's been a huge part of this whole thing and I know they know what's best for me as well, so I'm taking that into consideration and I'm putting that into my game."
