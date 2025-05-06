Jets-Packers Proposal Would Land Garrett Wilson Partner
Do the New York Jets have any more moves in them?
The National Football League offseason has been full of plenty of moves so far but it isn't ending anytime soon. There's still a few months for the Jets to adjust the roster. New York has been at the center of plenty of speculation. This is in large part because the team has "moved in silence" and therefore it's not clear what the team's plans are.
While this is the case, a trend has emerged throughout the offseason. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over the organization and have made the roster significantly younger. Outside of Josh Reynolds, the vast majority of additions have been significantly younger than 30 years old. New York clearly is looking to build up the organization through youth and that's one of the reasons why recent trade speculation from Bleacher Report's Alex Kay at least is worth considering.
New York has Garrett Wilson as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the team but the No. 2 spot is up in the air. There are option on the roster, like Allen Lazard, Reynolds. or newly-drafted Arian Smith, but could the solution not be on the roster right now?
Kay made a list of four trades that "should still happen" and floated Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs for the Jets.
"The 2022 fourth-round pick has been steady but unspectacular over his first three professional campaigns," Kay said. "He's appeared in 43 games in that span—starting 35—and has 147 receptions on 235 targets for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. While there's still a chance he takes a leap going into his fourth season, it's unlikely to occur in Green Bay. Rather than further reduce Doubs' already slim number of looks—he was a distant fifth in Packers targets in 2024—before allowing him to hit free agency when his rookie deal expires after the season, the team should be proactive and deal him to a team in need of receiving weapons.
"The New York Jets fit the bill, especially after forgoing an opportunity to land a receiver early in the draft. While the team bolstered its offense with first-round tackle Armand Membou and second-round tight end Mason Taylor, its lone receiver addition was Arian Smith on Day 3. In order to make life easier for marquee free-agent pickup Justin Fields, new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand should be pushing the club to make a run at Doubs."
He's just 25 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 601 receiving yards in 13 games across 46 catches. If the Packers are opening to moving a playmaker, this is the type of deal that could help the Jets by adding another young guy into the receiver room. But, this is just speculation. That doesn't mean that it's a good idea, but there are no concrete rumors linking the two sides together.