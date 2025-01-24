Jets-Patriots Blockbuster Trade Suggested Involving 24-Year-Old Star
Will the New York Jets trade away any key pieces from its young core this offseason?
This is a topic that already has been discussed a lot although it would be pretty surprising. The two players whose names have been brought up are Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Both are eligible to get contract extensions but both are under team control for the 2025 season and have club options for the 2026 campaign.
There's no reason to trade either unless the Jets were to get absolutely blown away by a deal. If they don't get some sort of historic return, there's no reason to trade either. While this is the case, it won't stop speculation and rumors throughout the offseason. The only thing that maybe would stop any chatter is an extension.
Wilson is the one who is going to be the more interesting player to watch because it has been reported that he would specifically request a trade if Aaron Rodgers were to return. We shall see.
The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed put together a list of hypothetical trade targets that could help the New England Patriots and surprisingly had Wilson on his list.
"If a young wide receiver is going to get traded, it will typically happen after his third NFL season, since it presents a crossroads for his team as they decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option in a contract," Kyed said. "That’s where Wilson sits now. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said last month that people in Wilson’s camp expect him to request a trade this offseason.
"Wilson is still just 24 years old, and this isn’t the strongest draft class for top-end wide receivers. Pairing Wilson and Drake Maye could do wonders for both players’ careers. The Patriots would pick up Wilson’s fifth-year option in his scenario, locking him in through the 2026 season and likely sign him to a contract extension, as well. Acquiring Wilson would likely require the Patriots to send a future first-round pick or multiple Day 2 picks to the Jets."
It would be a pretty big surprise if the team were to trade Wilson away and an even bigger one if they decided to keep him in the division with New England. That will be a question for the next general manager to handle.
