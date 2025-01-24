Jets Country

Lions Analyst Reveals Aaron Glenn, Aaron Rodgers Prediction

Will Rodgers return in 2025 to the Jets?

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Who will be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2025?

That is going to be a question that new head coach Aaron Glenn and whoever takes over the general manager position is going to have to answer. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers under contract, but will the new regime want to bring him back?

Detroit Lions radio analyst Lomas Brown weighed in on the discussion and predicted that Rodgers is the type of player that Glenn will want to keep around on ESPN's “Bart & Carlin Show” as transcribed by the New York Post's Justin Terranova.

"Believe me he wears that chip on his shoulder,” Brown said.“He’s going to want to come to there and carve out his identity in that city. He’s going to refuse in his mind to play second fiddle to the Giants. He’s going to want to build that and win there. He’s going to bring in the right players that feel the same way … He knows what to do, how to handle New York. He knows that environment and what he’s up against and everything..

"I do believe if he comes there, Aaron is still going to be your quarterback. I may be wrong but I am telling you if Aaron Glenn goes there, I think Aaron Rodgers will go there."

It certainly makes sense to keep Rodgers around. He's under contract and it would be easier to keep him and bring a young guy in than completely starting anew. Plus, who out there will give you a better shot in the short term?

