Jets 'Pivotal' Rookie Breaking Out In Training Camp
The New York Jets' offense is going to look different when the regular season kicks off in a few weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The biggest change, obviously is at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers no longer is in town and actually will face off against the Jets in Week 1 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets have Justin Fields, now, are building the offense around him. If Fields can take a step in the right direction, it's a safe bet that New York could turn things around in Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach. But, he's not the only piece of the offense to be excited about.
The Jets had Tyler Conklin as the No. 1 tight end over the last few years. He was solid, but no longer is with the franchise. Conklin signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets responded by selecting Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Taylor currently is injured, but he was turning heads before going down.
He's going to play a big role in 2025. There's a lot of noise out there about him right now.
Jets rookie Mason Taylor already raising eyebrows with Week 1 approaching
NFL.com's Dan Parr shared a column highlighting one "pivotal" rookie for each team and unsurprisingly, Taylor was the guy for the Jets.
"New York Jets," Parr said. "Mason Taylor, LSU, TE. Drafted: Round 2, No. 42 overall. Taylor was off to a fantastic start in camp -- he had probably locked down the starting job -- but a high ankle sprain will sideline him for a bit. Hopefully it won’t become a long-term issue because the Jets are looking very thin at receiver behind Garrett Wilson on the depth chart, with journeymen Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson potentially playing leading roles.
"We know Justin Fields leaned on his tight end during his run as the Bears’ starter, and Taylor was already beginning to emerge as the quarterback's new safety valve. Right tackle Armand Membou and safety Malachi Moore are also in line to start from Day 1 and will undoubtedly make a significant impact, but there’s no one else at tight end who can provide the pass-catching element that Taylor offers to Tanner Engstrand’s offense."
The Jets' offense is young, but has a chance to be dynamic in 2025. Fields is an intriguing dual-threat option. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are two high-end running backs. Garrett Wilson is a superstar. Taylor has a chance to be the next big-time rookie tight end. Also, the offensive line is trending in the right direction. Don't sleep on the Jets.