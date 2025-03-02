Jets’ Sauce Gardner Reveals Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers Split
The New York Jets clearly made one of the biggest decisions of the offseason already.
New York announced that it will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. If you haven't heard this move by now, that would be pretty surprising. But, Rodgers will not be the Jets' quarterback in 2025. This unsurprisingly led to a mixed reviews.
Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the Jets but the partnership unfortunately didn't work out how either hoped it would.
Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner opened up about the split and his conversations with the future Hall of Famer, as shared by the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews.
"Of course," Gardner said when asked if he wanted Rodgers to return for the 2025 season. "But I know (there's) the business...
"I know people try to paint a picture and create a narrative when it comes to him, but I can truly say those narratives are false. He's a great guy that's always just willing to help others. At times, it seems like he cares more about (other) people than himself."
The Jets had a very tough decision to make and ultimately made it. While there was an argument for both sides, it is nice at least to see that the team made a decision quickly and has put itself in a position to add another signal caller this offseason.
There's a lot of talent on this Jets team but clearly there are a lot of changes coming.
