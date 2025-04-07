Jets Playmaker Reveals 'Special' Reason For Choosing New York
The New York Jets have a lot going for them right now.
New York made some big changes this offseason starting with the choice to bring former Jets star Aaron Glenn back to the organization as the team's new head coach after spending time as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator.
Glenn's hiring has led to near-universal praise for the organization. Fans have taken to social media and have clearly liked the move, but players and fellow coaches alike have praised the move. Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently talked about the move and called Glenn the guy for the job in New York. Players have come out with support for Glenn since the hiring.
It's a new era in New York that will be judged by wins and losses on the field, but the offseason at least has been pretty positive so far.
His addition to the organization clearly has had an impact on free agency as well. For example, recent addition Josh Reynolds recently spoke to team reporter Caroline Hendershot and shared that Glenn was the biggest reason for his choice to come to the Jets.
"I think the biggest reason was Coach Glenn," Reynolds said. "I’ve always been a fan of that dude being with him in Detroit, seeing how he operated, how he carried himself, and how he carried the defense. And I just know he brings something special. He brings the right guys around, brings the right culture around. And I just wanted to be a part of it."
