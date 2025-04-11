Jets Predicted To Add Best Case Scenario Star To Justin Fields' Offense
The New York Jets added young quarterback Justin Fields in free agency with the hopes that he could turn into their franchise signal caller. But if Fields is going to be their franchise signal caller, he's going to need the Jets to build the offense around him.
Allen Lazard recently agreed to a restructured contract that included a massive pay cut to keep him in New York. While the Jets could still look to draft a wide receiver, boosting the offensive line is a much bigger priority now.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently predicted the Jets would bolster the offensive line in the NFL Draft. In Benjamin's latest mock draft, he predicted the Jets would draft Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with pick No. 7.
"A playmaker on either side of the ball might be tempting, but their new regime is focused on building a foundation," Benjamin wrote. "That starts with the front, where the quick-footed Membou arguably has the most upside of any tackle prospect in the class."
Membou is likely the offensive lineman with the highest potential. The 21-year-old is excellent in both the run game and pass protection. He would come to New York as a starter from day one after the Jets lost Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith in free agency.
Membou would join 2024 first round pick Olu Fashanu as New York's franchise offensive tackles. If the Jets can pull this off, their franchise tackles would be 21 years old (Membou) and 22 years old (Fashanu). That kind of youth and talent up front could set the Jets up for the next decade.
