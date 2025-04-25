Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Add Massive Prospect Haul On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

Who will the Jets draft on day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 2025 NFL Draft and Bud Light logos at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets used the No. 7 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Jets passed on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to make this selection, but it should prove to be worth it in the end as the Jets desperately needed to upgrade their offensive line.

New York holds the No. 42 and No. 73 picks in the NFL Draft, both selections coming of day 2 of the event. With these picks, the Jets could look to upgrade at wide receiver, cornerback, tight end, or defensive line.

Bleacher Report's scouting department recently put together a mock draft for day 2 of the NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they predicted the Jets would draft Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas at pick No. 42 and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at pick No. 73.

Thomas is a young defensive back with first round potential. He could be one of the better defensive backs in the draft if he finds his stride in the NFL.

Williams has great speed and solid athleticism. He was one of the better wide receivers in college football last season when he recorded 14 receiving touchdowns and nearly 1,200 receiving yards.

Acquiring both of these prospects would be a huge addition to the Jets' roster. New York needs to replace D.J. Reed at cornerback and it needs to replace Davante Adams at wide receiver. These two additions would do just that for the Jets.

