Jets Predicted To Bring 'Rare' Talent To New York
Will the New York Jets turn things around in 2025?
New York is coming off a season in which it went 5-12 and finished in third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Jets finished just ahead of the 4-13 New England Patriots.
There's reasons to have hope for the Jets this upcoming season after bringing head coach Aaron Glenn to town along with Justin Fields. But, ESPN's Matt Miller doesn't think a big year is ahead. Miller predicted that the Jets will struggle to the point where they land the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"No. 4. New York Jets," Miller said. "Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas*. The Jets could look for a receiver to help Garrett Wilson, but there's not one who's likely to be picked this high right now. Instead, defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn would get a true, three-down difference-maker. Hill was a stat-sheet filler in 2024, posting 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a 32-yard pick-six. His range in coverage and blitzing ability reminds of Fred Warner, but at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Hill could get the Micah Parsons treatment and move to an edge rusher role. That makes him the rare linebacker worthy of a top-five pick."
Adding a "rare" talent like Hill would be great, but that also would be a sign of a bad year. What's next for the Jets? Hopefully, a better season than this early prediction entails.