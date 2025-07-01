Why Jets Are Built To Surprise NFL In 2025
The New York Jets are loaded with young talent and have the talent to quickly turn things around in 2025.
New York won just five games in 2024 with a star-studded roster led by Aaron Rodgers. New York loaded up the roster with veteran stars, including Haason Reddick and Davante Adams but it wasn’t enough. The Jets struggled and went back to the drawing board starting with the addition of Aaron Glenn as head coach.
The former Jets star has said all of the right things since taking over the role. He knows what it takes to have success in New York and now he has the task of turning the franchise around.
That started with cutting ties with Rodgers and infusing youth into the roster, like Justin Fields. Both sides of the ball arguably are in a better place than they were last year at the end of the season.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer weighed in on the team and had a lot of positive things to say.
"New York Jets," Breer said. "The Jets are another more-talented-than-you-think team. Both lines of scrimmage are loaded with first-rounders, and there are fewer holes than people may realize (and not one, at this point, that makes the team look truly deficient at a spot). So we’ll see whether Justin Fields can get the job done. The Steelers chose to make an effort to keep him rather than trying to keep Wilson, which is an indication of the impression he made in Pittsburgh."
There's a lot to like about this Jets team and it's certainly trending in the right direction.