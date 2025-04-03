Jets Predicted To Bring 'Special' Talent To New York
Over the next few weeks almost all of the chatter across the National Football League is going to be about the upcoming National Football League Draft.
It will be here in exactly three weeks and there's obviously a lot to talk about. The New York Jets currently have the No. 7 pick in the draft. If the Jets stay there and make the pick, they will be able to add some high-end talent. Who knows what will happen, though? The trade market has been almost too quiet and there will definitely be some moves made ahead of the draft.
All in all, the Jets are going to have a lot of decisions to make in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first draft in charge of New York. Who will they take? The Athletic's Bruce Feldman weighed in and predicted that New York will select offensive lineman Armand Membou out of Missouri.
"No. 7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri," Feldman said. "The Jets could use a right tackle, and Membou is really intriguing. He had a fantastic combine in meetings and on the field. He clocked a 4.91 40-yard dash with a 1.74 10-yard split, and he vertical jumped 34 inches and broad jumped 9-7.
"Membou came to football late but has displayed all sorts of promise. He’s really twitchy and sudden with unreal quickness for his size. South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart was a freshman All-American, but Membou dominated him in their matchup. 'I think he’s pretty special,' an SEC defensive coordinator said. 'He’s just so athletic, and you really saw it because they run so much of that stretch play there.'"
If you follow mock drafts at all, this is a move that has started popping up more frequently recently in analyst's mock drafts. Membou is a talented guy who could absolutely improve the Jets' offensive line for years to come. Pairing him with Olu Fashanu could be nice for years to come.
