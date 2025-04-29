Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With $8 Million All-Pro
The New York Jets already have had a big offseason to this point but there is still a lot of time left.
There are going to be plenty more changes made by the time the 2025 National Football League season gets here. Now, the Jets have plenty of talent in the organization and soon enough training camp will be here and then roster battles will commence.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt released his early 53-man roster projection on Monday and predicted that the Jets will end up moving on from former All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein.
"Special Teams (3)," Rosenblatt said. "In: K Anders Carlson, P Thomas Morstead, LS Thomas Hennessy. Out: K Greg Zuerlein, P Austin McNamara, K Caden Davis (UDFA). The Jets will have legit competition for both Zuerlein and Morstead in training camp. Zuerlein had a rough 2024 and, barring a stellar camp, it would be surprising if the Jets kept him. Morstead has a past relationship with special teams coordinator Chris Banjo so I’d expect him to stick around. Davis is an intriguing but he only has a few years of experience as a kicker so he might be better suited for the practice squad."
Zuerlein has a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Jets and was great in 2023, but the 2024 didn't go as planned. He nailed 35 field goals in 2023 and followed it up by going 9-for-15 in 2024 in eight games played. Will he get another shot in 2025?
