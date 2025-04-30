Jets Big-Time Addition Called 'Outstanding'
The New York Jets made seven selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft and clearly are in a better place on paper right now than they were beforehand.
The two biggest picks for the Jets were No. 7 selection offensive tackle Armand Membou and No. 42 pick tight end Mason Taylor. The Jets' biggest needs were the offensive line and tight end and these two should fill both and likely contribute as starters in 2025.
Over the last few days, NFL experts and pundits alike have weighed in on the NFL Draft and how each team performed. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked the Jets' performance in the draft at No. 13. They also called Membou "outstanding."
"Favorite pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri," Brugler said. "The Jets did an outstanding job in the first three rounds addressing needs with starter-level talent — I loved the Mason Taylor and Azareye’h Thomas picks. But I have to go with Membou here. The 21-year-old right tackle immediately became one of my favorite players in the class once I studied him in the fall. He plays with outstanding body control and patience plus the finishing attitude that fits what Aaron Glenn is looking to build."
Membou was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Jets took Olu Fashanu in the first round last year and now Membou this year. Now, the Jets are set at the ends of the offensive line for at least the next few years.