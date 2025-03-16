Jets Predicted To Draft Star Quarterback In Head-Scratching Decision
The New York Jets began their offseason with a bang as they opted to cut 41-year-old star Aaron Rodgers. As free agency began, New York swiftly replaced Rodgers with the much younger Justin Fields. Fields signed with the Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal.
This contract shows the Jets are committed to Fields as their franchise signal caller, but there are still skeptics out there that don't believe he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Either way, the NFL Draft is going to be a very important event for the Jets to add some talent around their 26-year-old franchise quarterback.
Christopher Hennessy of ClutchPoints recently ran a Pro Football Network mock draft simulator for the NFL Draft. For the Jets, Hennessy's simulation has them making a head-scratching decision and selecting Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round.
"Later in the sixth round, the Jets take a shot at quarterback. They have tried to use the late rounds in the past to find their signal caller to no avail," Hennessy wrote. "Maybe learning behind a fellow Buckeye will help Will Howard become the answer for the Jets at the position. Howard won the National Championship with Ohio State last season but disappointed scouts at the combine. If he learns behind Fields, maybe he can be the answer."
It might not be the worst idea for the Jets to take a quarterback in the draft, especially if somebody talented falls to them very late. But New York has too many holes to fill including tight end, wide receiver, and across the offensive line. And that's just talking about offense.
For this pick to make any sort of sense, the draft pool will need to be completely depleted of talent. If New York lands multiple stars earlier in the draft, selecting Howard here could make sense. But it seems quite unlikely.
