Jets Predicted To Draft Star WR To Replace Davante Adams
The New York Jets are heading into the NFL Draft in a few days with the ability to build their roster to a playoff-caliber level. But it's crucial that the Jets crush their first two picks of the draft to do so.
One spot the Jets should look to upgrade early in the draft is wide receiver after opting to cut veteran pass catcher Davante Adams earlier in the offseason.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently predicted the Jets would use their second-round pick to replace Adams. In his most recent mock draft, Rosenblatt has the Jets landing Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins at pick No. 42.
"It wouldn’t be surprising if Higgins snuck into the first round, but if he’s there at No. 42 it would be great value for a Jets team with a wide receiver room lacking for talent outside of Wilson," Rosenblatt wrote. "As of now, their No. 2 receiver would be either Josh Reynolds or Allen Lazard, with Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson and Tyler Johnson competing for playing time.
"Higgins would come in right away as the No. 2 wide receiver, continuing the Jets’ recent pipeline of notable Iowa State alumni (Lazard, Will McDonald, Breece Hall)."
Higgins is a physical speciman from Iowa State. His size and athleticism make him a much different weapon compared to Jets star Garrett Wilson. He posted over 1,000 yards last season while making plenty of highlight plays.
New York needs to replace Adams if it wants Justin Fields to be successful in year one with the team. Picking Higgins would certainly bolster Fields' depleted wide receiver core.
