Jets Predicted To Land 1,233-Yard Superstar Pass Catcher For Justin Fields
The New York Jets have turned the page to a new era of football this offseason. While Jets fans may be skeptical about that statement after years of struggle, let me explain.
The team has a new general manager, a new head coach with mostly new assistants, and a new signal caller who's 15 years younger than the incumbent Aaron Rodgers.
The team's new quarterback, Justin Fields, doesn't have a very stacked offense, though. The Jets are still in the market to add playmakers around him.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News did a recent post-free agency mock draft. In this mock draft, Iyer predicted the Jets would add superstar tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State with pick No. 7 in the first round.
"The Jets can pull off a mild surprise here with Justin Fields in mind, knowing he has help from two former Ohio State teammates, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and center Josh Myers," Iyer wrote. "Warren would provide a mismatch-creating athletic dimension for intermediate routes, severing a key role in the new Lions-adjacent offense under Tanner Engstrand."
Warren is an incredible talent. He seems to be a matchup nightmare with nearly any linebacker or safety that lines up across from him. This was evident with his superstar-level play in 2024 as a Nittany Lion.
Picking him with the No. 7 overall pick might be a bit of a reach, though. It's not often that tight ends go that high in the draft, but it's also not common for a talent like Warren to be available.
Only time will tell if the Jets believe this is too early to select Warren.
